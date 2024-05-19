Launceston teenager charged with armed robbery

A 17-year-old youth was charged with armed robbery over an incident that occurred at a Launceston bottleshop on Saturday, May 18.
Tasmania Police said he entered the business armed with a screwdriver and stole a "quantity of alcohol" after threatening staff.
Police said he was then arrested nearby.
He has been charged with a number of offences and bailed to appear in court at a later date.
Police said no one was injured in the incident.
Anyone with information about criminal behaviour including shoplifting is asked to contact police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at crimestopperstas.com.au.
Information can be provided anonymously.
