The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Launceston teenager charged with armed robbery

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated May 20 2024 - 11:48am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture by Paul Scambler
Picture by Paul Scambler

A 17-year-old youth was charged with armed robbery over an incident that occurred at a Launceston bottleshop on Saturday, May 18.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Passionate about all things happening in the North East with a focus on health and science. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.