The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Australia in Space comes to QVMAG Launceston

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
Updated June 17 2023 - 12:33pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Launceston Acting Mayor Matthew Garwood and Questacon's manager of travelling exhibitions Tim Crowther at the Australia in Space exhibition at QVMAG. Photograph by Craig George
Launceston Acting Mayor Matthew Garwood and Questacon's manager of travelling exhibitions Tim Crowther at the Australia in Space exhibition at QVMAG. Photograph by Craig George

An interactive family exhibition designed by Questacon for aspiring astronauts and space lovers has arrived at Launceston's Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery (QVMAG) this month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Reporter for The Examiner, Launceston, with a passion for arts, culture, community and people. Contact me at declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.