An interactive family exhibition designed by Questacon for aspiring astronauts and space lovers has arrived at Launceston's Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery (QVMAG) this month.
The travelling exhibition Australia in Space is on display at the Inveresk museum from Saturday, June 17, to October 15, and explores Australia's cutting-edge expertise in space science and technology.
Exploring the ways that Australia's scientific innovations are used in the final frontier and the surprising benefits those technologies bring to everyday life on Earth, the exhibition engages visitors in 23 hands-on exhibits.
Questacon's manager of travelling exhibitions Tim Crowther said Australia in Space was born from a desire to share the universe and the stories of Australia's contribution to its exploration with the entirety of the country.
"This exhibition is much like space itself: it's an experience where visitors develop their own sense of thoughts and ideas by being enticed with curiosity and the excitement of possibility," Mr Crowther said.
"And what our hope with this exhibition - which has been running since the early 2000s - is to entice the next generation of question askers and problem solvers into this sector."
The exhibition is divided into three modules - Lift Off, In Orbit and Earth & Beyond - each taking on a facet of the ever-developing sector, including the challenges of operating in orbit and the unique advantage Australia has in getting there.
Australia in Space propels its visitors into the realm of space age and modern achievement, as well as the aspirations and motivations of real Australians in the space sector.
City of Launceston Acting Mayor Matthew Garwood said the exhibition was guaranteed fun for families across Tasmania.
"This exhibition is a great way for families to learn about Australian space research and technologies through hands-on learning," Cr Garwood said.
"It's a brilliant experience for space-lovers of all ages, and I encourage everyone to make the most of this free exhibition."
Australia in Space is on display at the Museum at Inveresk from Saturday, June 17 to Sunday, October 15 with free entry.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Reporter for The Examiner, Launceston, with a passion for arts, culture, community and people. Contact me at declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Reporter for The Examiner, Launceston, with a passion for arts, culture, community and people. Contact me at declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.