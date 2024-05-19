Ravenswood man who made threats with firearm charged

In the early morning hours of Sunday, May 19, Tasmania Police responded to an isolated incident in Ravenswood involving a 29-year-old man making threats with a firearm inside a residence.
Police said after a short period of time, the man was arrested after leaving the address and making threats towards police officers.
The firearm was recovered by police and the man has since been charged with firearms offences and detained to appear in court.
Police said no other person was injured, and there was no risk to the public, and that all parties involved were known to each other.
Anyone with information about illegal firearms is asked to contact police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or at crimestopperstas.com.au.
Information can be provided anonymously.
