The planning system continually fails to please, but is there a better way?

This week's hubbub over the old James Nelson building will be a familiar story to anyone well-versed in council proceedings.
Plans are in the works to clear the old industrial site - something that caused outcry around the nation.
People from far and wide felt the old industrial building, now in disrepair, or at least its facade should be preserved as an example of Launceston's post-war built heritage.
This desire was expressed in 78 representations made against the proposal, which ranks it among the least-popular developments put before the council during my time The Examiner.
Debate over the planning application was reminiscent of so many before it.
Some councillors were outwardly opposed, while others were vocally supportive - if somewhat begrudgingly.
Ultimately the application was approved, with councillors who voted in favour asking the developers to somehow save the facade to please the community.
This highlights something of a contradiction in how councillors are expected to approach planning.
You have elected representatives - voted in by constituents - having to put aside the political, and at-times emotional, aspect of their role and instead look at the issue as neutral, fair-minded public servants.
Some are better than others at switching between the "two hats", as Danny Gibson described it at a previous council meeting, but should this be necessary?
After all the council does employ neutral, fair-minded public servants - the planning officers who routinely consider the vast number of development applications lodged with the council.
However their function ends when something requires discretionary approval or receives multiple objections.
Then it goes to a council meeting where the elected representatives debate - sometimes at length - about whether something that doesn't strictly meet the letter of planning law is still a reasonable proposal using the oft-maligned performance criteria.
While this gives councillors some scope to exercise their own judgement, discussions often turn to whether the council can defend its decision at a tribunal if that is contrary to planning officers' recommendations.
In the absence of further detail I'm not convinced the alternative - independent panels the state government says will "take the politics out of planning" - are the better option.
While such phrases are alluring, arguably the current system has an "apolitical" pathway - the council planning officers, whose job it is to assess things against legislation as the panels will.
Either way you spin it, the planning process will leave everybody unhappy.
Councillors feel as though they are simply rubber-stamping whatever is put before them, community members feel their objections go unheard, and developers face delays or are unable to proceed with whatever project they have in mind.
Joe Colbrook is a journalist at The Examiner
