Beauty Point residents have once again appealed to the West Tamar Council to treat an ongoing redevelopment project as a "matter of urgency".
Representatives of the Beauty Point Foreshore Redevelopment Group submitted a petition with about 600 signatures to the council, requesting updates and timelines on the sea wall redevelopment, new pathways and playground.
Don Sutherland, who sits on the group committee, told the council at its June 20 meeting residents were pleased the council's infrastructure manager had attended their most recent meeting residents wanted more action.
"It is ... perfectly reasonable for residents in Beauty Point to be somewhat frustrated with the lack of progress," Mr Sutherland said.
"We are seeing progress begin to emerge and we are very pleased about that.
"The petition's main point is to try and arrive at a point where this council, not just its staff see the completion of the project for the summer as a matter of urgency."
Funding for the project was granted by the federal government in 2019 and the group has been lobbying the council for progress updates after perceived inaction.
Mr Sutherland invited all councillors to attend the group's next meeting on July 4 and thanked those who had already said they would attend the meeting for "taking a serious interest" in the matter.
The council unanimously received the petition, however, councillors Geoff Lyons, Richard Ireland and mayor Christina Holmdahl said Mr Sutherland's comments cast aspersions over those not attending the July 4 meeting.
"I truly believe that the councillors that sit around this table are probably connected with the community as more than most other townships around the place," Cr Holmdahl said.
"To suggest that there's a handful of councillors that aren't interested ... isn't true.
"I hope that we can convey a very clear message to the people that we are on the mark with this project and it will happen, but there are certain things out of our control which are why the delays happen."
Councillor Joy Allen said she had noticed several of the petition's signatories were not Beauty Point or West Tamar residents and general manager Rolf Vos said some were from the mainland.
Mr Sutherland said it was only a "precious few" number of people that responded from outside the municipality and the "overwhelming number" of signatories were local.
"It is a fair dinkum petition," he said.
Beauty Point Foreshore Redevelopment Group also submitted several questions to the council relating to draft designs and funding.
Cr Holmdahl said draft designs are expected by August, and that they would be published on the council website for feedback after that date.
The mayor also said $1.5 million would be allocated to the project in the 2023/2024 capital works budget, and the next tranche of Commonwealth funding was due when works to redevelop the sea wall were complete.
Mr Sutherland said the group was glad the designs would be put to the public, but was "concerned" the consultation process would not reach enough residents.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.