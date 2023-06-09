A viper catches a bat in mid-flight, a sea spider scuttles on crystals of ice and male cactus bees descend on a female in a dramatic "mating ball" like a Renaissance tableaux.
These are a few of the images from this year's best wildlife photographers which will be displayed from June 10 at Launceston's Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery (QVMAG).
The Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition will run until August 20 at QVMAG, which will be Tasmania's exclusive venue for the touring display developed by the United Kingdom's Natural History Museum.
Spanning 17 competition categories, thousands of entries are judged each year with the winning nature photography, alongside the often-adventurous stories that took place behind the lens, exhibited in the global tour.
QVMAG's creative arts and cultural services general manager Shane Fitzgerald said it was brilliant to welcome what is a world class global exhibition to QVMAG this year.
"Our team are very happy to be welcoming this incredibly popular exhibition to Launceston," Mr Fitzgerald said.
"The photography within this touring exhibition is a brilliant showcase of life on Earth; each with an incredible story to match where human interaction with wildlife can be confronting, inspirational and beautiful."
The 100-plus artworks range from deep sea adventures and secluded forest treks to urban environments, each showcasing the rare, jaw-dropping, and often unseen side of life on Earth.
City of Launceston acting mayor Matthew Garwood said the exhibition was filled with world-calibre photography which would no doubt inspire some of Tasmania's budding and professional photographers.
"This is the cream of the crop and it will inspire anyone from the professional to the Instagram boyfriend," Cr Garwood said.
"There's predators, point of views of animals; it's a wide range of perspectives from across the world that you can't help but be awestruck by."
The Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition is on display at the Queen Victoria Museum at Inveresk from 10 June - 20 August with free entry.
Reporter for The Examiner, Launceston, with a passion for arts, culture, community and people. Contact me at declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
