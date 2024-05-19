Magistrate hears drink driving was 'out of character' for Longford mum

A Launceston magistrate heard that a Longford mother of two was on her way home when she was pulled over for a random breath test, which recorded a reading of 0.133.
Hollie Jean Moore, 33, pleaded guilty to driving a motor vehicle while exceeding the prescribed alcohol limit in February.
Police prosecutor Luke Murfitt-Cowen said Moore was driving a white Range Rover when required to provide a breath analysis at about 9.20 pm in Talbot Rd South Launceston.
Ms Moore, who was unrepresented, told magistrate Simon Brown that she was the store manager for K-Mart in Launceston.
She said she got her licence when she was 21 years old.
In sentencing, Mr Brown said the reading was edging towards a high one. He also noted that there was a prior driving matter, which resulted in [a fine and a warning].
"This was an out-of-character lapse," he said.
He said the six-month disqualification would impact on Ms Moore and her family.
She was fined $900 and granted a 42-day postponement while she filed an application for a restricted licence.
