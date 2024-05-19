The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Magistrate hears drink driving was 'out of character' for Longford mum

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated May 20 2024 - 12:29pm, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hollie Jean Moore. Picture Facebook
Hollie Jean Moore. Picture Facebook

A Launceston magistrate heard that a Longford mother of two was on her way home when she was pulled over for a random breath test, which recorded a reading of 0.133.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.