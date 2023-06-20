The Examiner
Cavaliers Netball Club hosting pregnancy and infancy loss round Friday

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
June 21 2023 - 4:00am
Cavaliers coach Danni Carstens. Picture Paul Scambler
Cavaliers coach Danni Carstens. Picture Paul Scambler

The Cavaliers Netball Club will host a special pregnancy and infancy loss round this weekend to raise awareness of the cause, as well as funds which will go towards refurbishing a room at the LGH.

Local News

