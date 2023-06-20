The Cavaliers Netball Club will host a special pregnancy and infancy loss round this weekend to raise awareness of the cause, as well as funds which will go towards refurbishing a room at the LGH.
Cavaliers coach Danni Carstens said the idea for the round stemmed from conversations had within the club from members who had suffered infant loss.
"One of our athletes lost her baby at full term and it started from there, we wanted to raise awareness and support as a tribute to her and her family," Ms Carstens said.
"From there it actually sparked lots of ongoing conversations with lots of families within the club and the whole community that had been affected by pregnancy and infancy loss.
"As a club, we thought we had a real platform to raise awareness and funds towards targeted things within the Launceston community that would help in that space."
According to the Australian institute of health and welfare in 2020, there were 3,004 perinatal deaths.
Just over 76 per cent of those were stillbirths, and 24 per cent were neonatal deaths.
This year the club has targeted the funds towards refurbishing a room at the LGH for bereaved families who have lost infants, and have raised over $5000 so far.
Ms Carstens said it's an ongoing round they would continue to commit to.
"We've made some great connections with the midwives at the LGH in terms of their thoughts and ideas and that's sort of where it's led to," Ms Carstens said.
"It's really taken a powerful team of people to do it, it takes a lot of people to make it happen.
It can be really hard for the nurses at the hospital to give up their time when they're under the the pump but I think it's been really pleasing that we can bridge the gap now that we've got that connection."
Donations to the cause can be made through the clubs' gofundme page, while the game kicks off on Friday June 23.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
