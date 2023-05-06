The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Council

City of Launceston council have noted the challenges facing the Albert Hall project

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
Updated May 6 2023 - 3:44pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Plans released for the Albert Hall project were released in 2022.
Plans released for the Albert Hall project were released in 2022.

The challenges facing the multi-million dollar Albert Hall project have not gone unnoticed by the community or by City of Launceston councillors.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.