The challenges facing the multi-million dollar Albert Hall project have not gone unnoticed by the community or by City of Launceston councillors.
One community member gave a scathing public statement on the progress of the development reported in an update presented to council.
Jim Dickenson called the report "very disappointing".
"Of its 100 pages, only the first 10 have much information relevant to the current situation," he said.
Mr Dickenson said the report was saying the project would be "unachievable" with its current budget.
Due to a limitation in contractors able to take on the Albert Hall project, as well as other labour and resource shortages, the project has struggled to get tenders.
This began early into the project when the COVID-19 pandemic impacted Tasmania.
City of Launceston mayor Danny Gibson said he appreciated Mr Dickenson's passion however these were "challenges beyond council's control".
In 2019, the federal government announced $10 million for the project as a part of the Launceston City Deal along with $1 million from the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program.
The project includes two components; hall upgrades and eastern wing upgrades.
The report found tender responses were an issue for both components with no responses and their intended construction commencement dates passed.
Due to this, construction prices have increased as inflation continues to be an issue.
Further significant increases are expected for the next 12 months through 2023.
The expected added cost is estimated to be between $4 million to $6 million.
Councillors agreed the project was a "once in a lifetime opportunity" as well as the difficulties in the project.
Councillor Hugh McKenzie said COVID was an unfortunate hurdle.
"As has been eminently put out in the report, the cost associated with what we plan to do and what we're now going to be able to do, don't fit within the $10 million bracket," Cr McKenzie said.
"We're faced with a conversation further whether we want to commit $4 or $5 million extra to make this project happen."
He said options could be discussed further but supported utilising the designs already made that were developed around the hall and park.
"We need to make sure if we do something with this building, we do it right because it's the only chance we're going to get to do it."
Cr McKenzie said it was a conversation to be had and a big decision to be made in regards to funding.
He said the work done will make the hall more functional such as adding kitchens, and better heating.
Councillors accepted the report outlining the progress of the project, with councillors Tim Walker and Joe Pentridge voting against.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
