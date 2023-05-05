The Examiner
Home/Council and Politics

Tasmania to receive 1200 homes through the federal government's Housing Australia Future Fund

HS
By Hamish Spence
May 6 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The political debates continues over the federal government's Housing Australia Future Fund. Picture by Paul Scambler.
The political debates continues over the federal government's Housing Australia Future Fund. Picture by Paul Scambler.

Tasmanians could soon have access to 1200 additional homes over the next five years after major movements on the federal government's $10 billion Housing Australia Future Fund.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HS

Hamish Spence

Journalist at The Examiner

Hamish Spence is a journalist for The Examiner based in Hobart. Before joining The Examiner he worked for News Corp in Melbourne and covered Canberra and Orange for 10 News First. Born and raised in Tasmania, Hamish is committed to covering the important issues in his home state. Any story tips or ideas can be sent to: hamish.spence@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Council and Politics
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.