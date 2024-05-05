Cressy abattoir seeking to resume bobby calf processing this year

The owners of a Cressy abattoir at the centre of animal cruelty allegations in 2023 say they have undertaken several key steps that will allow them to resume processing bobby calves.
Tasmanian Quality Meats (TQM) will build a new lairage - or holding pen - for bobby calves at the site, jointly funded by the abattoir and the state government to the tune of $430,000 each.
TQM owner Jake Oliver said the new facility, expected to be complete by August 2024, would improve animal welfare at the site.
"TQM is a proud family run business that's committed to the highest standards of animal welfare, and that's why we proposed Tasmania's first purpose-built calf lairage to the Tasmanian Government," Mr Oliver said.
"This project will deliver a purpose-built calf lairage that can process more than 45,000 bobby calves for Tasmania's dairy farmers each year.
"It will improve animal welfare standards on the processing side, including by ensuring calves travel a shorter distance from truck to yard, and the addition of custom flooring to improve the stability and comfort of calves."
The abattoir was given a green light to process and export lamb late 2023, however its bobby calf processing operations have been on hold since activists published footage of alleged animal cruelty at the site.
Animal welfare improvements the TQM owner said had been undertaken to resume bobby calf processing include the installation of a new restraint system.
Mr Oliver said he also asked the state government to deploy a Biosecurity Tasmania officer at the site during peak calving season to further ensure animal welfare standards were maintained.
Minister for Primary Industries Jane Howlett said, as TQM processed the state's entire stock of bobby calves and more than 90 per cent of sheep and lamb, the government contribution was vital.
"The co-contribution will enable TQM to improve their processing capabilities in time for the peak processing in August, subject to material and labour availability," she said.
"The improved facilities will improve animal welfare standards at the processing facility.
"Importantly, the funding means certainty for dairy farmers, transport operators and other businesses which rely on the processing of bobby calves."
