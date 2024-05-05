The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Cressy abattoir seeking to resume bobby calf processing this year

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
May 5 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The owners of a Cressy abattoir that was the centre of animal cruelty allegations in 2023 say they aim to resume processing bobby calves late 2024. Picture by Joe Colbrook
The owners of a Cressy abattoir that was the centre of animal cruelty allegations in 2023 say they aim to resume processing bobby calves late 2024. Picture by Joe Colbrook

The owners of a Cressy abattoir at the centre of animal cruelty allegations in 2023 say they have undertaken several key steps that will allow them to resume processing bobby calves.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering local government and planning, emergency services, breaking news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.