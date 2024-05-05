Bob Brown Foundation slams 'reckless' burn that damaged giant tree

Sustainable Timber Tasmania has been accused of damaging a protected tree during a recent controlled burn.
The Bob Brown Foundation released images this week of a mountain ash that had been burnt at its base in a Huon logging site.
While its capable of growing to more than 100 metres tall, the eucalypt species is especially susceptible to bushfires as it lacks a protective lignotuber - a woody swelling at its roots.
The foundation claimed that Sustainable Timber Tasmania (also known as Forestry Tasmania) had gone against its own policies regarding giant trees.
Campaigns manager Jenny Weber said this tree had become "isolated in a wasteland of destroyed native forests" after its neighbours were harvested over the past year.
"Forestry Tasmania's clearfelling 99.99 per cent of the forest will sometimes leave a dismal handful of trees in a flattened graveyard," she said.
"And then, they come back a few months later to burn it, they often incinerate the remaining 0.01 per cent of the trees they left standing."
The Bob Brown Foundation took particular issue with the potential habitat reduction for Tasmania's swift parrot.
The critically endangered species nests in hollow-bearing eucalypt trees such as the mountain ash, with the region comprising one of its few southern breeding forests.
"Tasmania's laws for protecting endangered wildlife go up in flames along with the forests," Bob Brown said.
Sustainable Timber Tasmania released a statement on Friday which reiterated its commitment to protect giant trees.
The policy, which has been in place for more than two decades, underwent a standard review process in February 2024.
Its current iteration defines protected giant trees as more than 85 metres tall, wider than 4 metres in diameter, or greater than 280 cubic metres in "estimated volume".
"Sustainable Timber Tasmania actively searches for live giant trees in areas of forest planned for harvest," the statement read.
"All giant trees identified during these searches of harvest areas are protected and not cut down."
While the mountain ash still stands, concerns have been raised over its future.
Ms Weber said the Tasmanian government "continues to deliberately light these fires."
"This tree appears to have lost all its top canopy and that will make its recovery very difficult," she said.
"We will monitor it in the future to see if it survives, but because of this torching it is vulnerable to dying."
