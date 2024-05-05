Government rolls out cash boost for maternity staff on midwife awareness day

For newborns like little William Gartrell and his family, the help of midwives can't be understated.
William was welcomed into the world in recent days at North West Regional Hospital with his mum and dad May and David and big sister Madeline.
It will be hoped that future newborns at the hospital will see more midwives and nurses following a major cash boost.
The state government has announced a $10 million package of incentives, hoping to retain and draw midwives and nurses to the state.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff said the government is keen to recruit more nurses and midwives not only from interstate by globally as well.
A part of the package includes a $15,000 incentive to attract the health professionals to Tasmania and continue to work in the state for a minimum three-year period.
"In addition to that we have a $10,000 incentives for our graduates to remain in the Tasmanian health services for a period of a minimum of three years," Health Minister Guy Barnett said.
"These incentives are just providing that extra support to come and live and work in Tasmania," he said.
The announcement comes on the international day of the midwife.
The nursing and midwifery director of the women's and children's services North West Ruth King said "there's always going to be a need for more" midwives.
"We're always looking for new midwifery starters," she said.
"Whilst we would like our midwives to stay with us forever, the reality is they will at some stage retire.
"So, we have a number of strategies to bring in graduates and we're making use of the relocation package that the government has."
Ms King said they were able to relocate an interstate graduate from Queensland last year and offer them a package.
She said that there are a number of initiatives to grow the local midwifery profession through student pathways as well as "return to work and refresher pathways".
"The nursing director for education and research is actually taking advantage of the refresher program that the office of the chief nurse and midwife has put in place.
"We work on around about 48 full-time midwives working here across our service and that's those midwives providing clinical care," she said.
"We probably need another 20.
"We are working with a beautiful team of agency midwives and we've got our core midwives and our casual midwives."
