Does Tasmania need more homes before it can grow its population?

IN AN article about Tasmania's stagnant population growth (The Examiner, April 22) mention is made of the downward economic trend evidenced over the past two years.
If the population remains static then does that mean some of our homeless have at least a chance of finding somewhere to live, or will the state government continue its process to raise the figure to 640,000 people on the island, as previously stated?
From a homeless point of view, this seems heartless regardless of availability or affordability.
WHEN Jeremy Rockliff fixes the Tasmanian health system and everybody is feeling healthy we might be able to go and watch the Tasmanian Devils play at the new roofed Hobart stadium. Rain, hail or shine. But I won't be holding my breath. Just a thought, we might be able to fill all the seats.
WHAT a wonderful coverage of Anzac Day in The Examiner. A true reflection of the respect we hold for those brave men, who defended our freedom.
And some were barely men as the song goes "I was only 19".
My health would not allow me to attend this early morning service at the Cenotaph, but I have been to many. One I can vividly remember was when a close friend and POW was asked to deliver an address, and his words of sad reflection came with the truest of statements: "World leaders and governments make war but never go to war."
We fought so you can be free and repel those who threaten our freedom and Democracy. Those of us that returned carry the deep-embedded scars but content we served our country.
My wonderful and courageous friend suffered the rigours of brutal imprisonment, yet he stood tall and delivered his speech with deep sentiment for those who did not return. What he endured I only can imagine, he never spoke of it, but although now resting in peace he will always have a place in my heart.
The George Town RSL erected a rose garden in his honour. He was a great friend and I was and am still so proud of him.
AT a time when climate extremes are occurring ever more frequently around the world it was astonishing to learn that Premier Rockliff apparently believes climate change isn't relevant for Tasmania. No mention of the words, 'science' or 'climate' in any of the recently announced ministerial portfolios.
His failure to acknowledge or recognise the critical importance of climate science across all aspects of policy development and legislation shows a total disregard for the first responsibility of all governments: the welfare of those who put them there.
Whether one listens to, reads, or watches the news, scarcely a day passes without details of an extreme weather event occurring somewhere in the world.
Be it unseasonal and heavy rains, powerful winds, snowstorms, bushfires, floods or drought, more often than not they result in catastrophe for the community and the country impacted.
It's not just the loss of life, homes, and infrastructure, but also the damage to natural environments.
For decades scientists from all disciplines have urged action on climate change. They warned the business-as-usual approach will simply increase the economic, environmental and health risks that are already on the rise.
They've repeated ad nauseam that burning fossil fuels is the primary cause of climate change, and that only by stopping its use will humanity have some hope of putting the brakes on extreme weather events.
It's to be hoped that collaborative approach Mr Rockliff has claimed to espouse in this new parliament will indeed translate into some genuine cross-party discussion to ensure Tasmania is far better prepared to withstand the impacts of weather extremes.
Because while fossil fuels continue to be mined and used Tasmania won't be immune to the fallout.
