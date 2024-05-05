The Examiner
Tasmanian study shows high number of still births, miscarriages

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated May 5 2024 - 5:27pm, first published 3:00pm
A sample from an ongoing study at the University of Tasmania's School of Medicine shows that one in three Tasmanian women experienced a traumatic event during birthing.
The trauma of a pregnant mother losing a baby is greater for women living in the North and North-West, preliminary results of a study by the University of Tasmania's School of Medicine shows.

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

