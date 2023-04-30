The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Market escalation and contractor availability blamed for Albert Hall delay

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
Updated April 30 2023 - 3:14pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Plans for the Albert Hall redevelopment were revealed in 2022 after $10 million in funding was announced in 2019.
Plans for the Albert Hall redevelopment were revealed in 2022 after $10 million in funding was announced in 2019.

An Albert Hall project update reveals further delays due to contractor and tender issues.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.