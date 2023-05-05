Small increase saves long term pain, says Launceston councillor

City of Launceston councillors have approved the 2023-24 fees and charges, which included an overall three-per-cent increase.
Councillor Andrea Dawkins, who moved the motion, said the more than 800 different fees showed the breadth of councils work.
"It outlines how council's financial management has evolved as we realise that we need to," she said.
"There is a lot more to fees and charges than a simple spreadsheet."
Cr Dawkins said increased fees have been about understanding community needs.
"We never look impose a figure greater than we believe our community can offer," she said.
"We are not a part of the capitalist market in that sense. We have to be able to modify these fees and charges as required."
There is a lot more to fees and charges than a simple spreadsheet.- Councillor Andrea Dawkins
Cr Dawkins said she hoped the community would look at the fees and understand the fees were used to support the community and provide services.
Some increases include a 10-cent increase in on-street parking in the Launceston LGA and an increase in dangerous dog registration fees.
Some fees have no increase at all and some have been reduced. Overall, there was a baseline increase of three percent, which is less than half of the consumer price index of 7.7 per cent.
The recent cost-of-living increase sits around eight per cent.
READ MORE: Salary increase for Launceston council staff
Councillor Alan Harris said it was more important to have a slow increase in fees, rather than freeze them.
"If you suppress the rise in one year, you eventually have to catch that back up," he said.
"It is important that council continually monitors it and you are being kind to your ratepayers to slowly increase, rather than have a big jump because you've suppressed them for a year or two or three without for no good reason.
"This is more responsible. There is going to be some increases but it's what we need to do as an organisation."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.