Set fees and charges approved by City of Launceston council

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
May 5 2023 - 4:30pm
Small increase saves long term pain, says Launceston councillor
City of Launceston councillors have approved the 2023-24 fees and charges, which included an overall three-per-cent increase.

