Tasmania Police has released its monthly statistics for January 2023, and although the number of offences recorded has risen compared to last January, Launceston police say there is no cause for alarm.
From July 2022 to January 2023, a total of 4255 offences were recorded by Tasmania Police - an increase of 738 since December.
At the same point in the 2021-22 financial year, 3380 had been recorded.
Acting Inspector Andrew Hanson said a higher number did not necessarily mean more crimes had occurred, rather more crimes had been reported and police were able to respond.
Acting Inspector Hanson said it was also encouraging that more than half of all reported crimes had been cleared or resolved.
"Offenders are being reported and officers are working hard," he said.
"We are charging people, we are getting them to the courts and we are holding them accountable for their behaviour."
Serious crimes, which typically result in a Supreme Court case and can include homicide and arson, were a small fraction of the yearly total at 90, an increase of 27 since December 2022.
As of January 2022, a total of 84 serious crimes had been reported.
There had been 3292 offences against property recorded in total to January 2023, which included crimes like home burglary (162 offences), business burglary (91 offences), motor vehicle burglary (226 offences) and stolen motor vehicles (220 offences).
Acting Inspector Hanson said there was occasionally a link between these particular crimes as individual offenders would commit multiple offences in one incident.
"We don't want people to feel unsafe, but we want them to be more aware," he said.
"Don't leave your vehicles unlocked. We've definitely also seen a rise in keys been stolen from obvious spots within houses.
READ MORE: Swap the school run for a school walk
"Cars are getting better and harder to steal and we're seeing a rise in offenders breaking into houses simply to steal a key.
Acting Inspector Hanson added it was also very much a minority of offenders committing multiple offences, rather than a large group committing individual ones.
He said officers worked around the clock to prevent the offenders known to local police from causing trouble.
"We work pretty hard to interdict those people that we are aware of," he said.
"If we see people out at night and they've got no excuse for being where they are, we'll stop and talk to them and if we know them to be suspected offenders, we will engage with them."
READ MORE: Meet the challenge and get bushfire ready
The January report included public perceptions of police and current results indicated broad satisfaction with the service.
According to the survey, 90 per cent of Northern District residents felt safe at home, 93 per cent felt safe out in public during the day and 58 per cent felt safe in public after dark.
These all exceed the comparable national benchmarks.
Acting Inspector Hanson said regardless of the number of crimes reported each month, all community members could play a role in assisting police.
"Police are part of the community too," he said.
"We all live in the same suburbs and we all drive on the same roads they do. It's no different to other issues that we face as a community.
"Ring us when you see something or someone suspicious, then we have the opportunity to catch them. Tell us when something's happening so that we can respond accordingly."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.