The Tasmanian State League will be no longer when the state's VFL team begins in 2025.
Football in Tasmania will be regionally-based, with competitions in the North, North-West and South underneath the state's involvement in the VFL.
AFL Tasmania confirmed changes to the state's football structure on Friday.
"The status of Tasmania's unprecedented involvement in the elite game and the VFL/W competitions significantly influences the structure that will underpin local, community, talent pathway and second-tier football in the state," head of AFL Tasmania Damian Gill said.
"AFL Tasmania is continuing to work through the model for the game at all levels that ensures the success of local and community football, to maximise participation and support pathway programs that produce the future stars of Tasmanian football.
"We want three strong and united football regions in our state underpinning our talent pathways, VFL/VFLW and AFL/AFLW teams. We are confident that in working with our key stakeholders we can build something special and we look forward to getting to work with everyone around the table to bring it to life."
Several Tasmanian State League clubs were vocal towards the changes on social media, with North Launceston and Clarence casting doubt on the competition's future before AFL Tasmania's announcement.
North Launceston president Thane Brady put his name to a post on North Launceston's Facebook page on Thursday night suggesting AFL Tasmania was set to "wind up" the TSL.
"Twenty-four hours after the Tassie team announcement inclusive of building a billion-dollar stadium at Macquarie Point to showcase our players on the AFL stage, the first structure improvement recommendation of AFL Tas to wind up the state league only serves to decimate football in Northern Tasmania," Brady wrote.
"Hobart and mainland Australia will benefit at our loss. No question the two outstanding leaders of standards and talent development in this state is the two powerhouse Northern Tas TSL clubs.
"Launceston and North Launceston have over the past decade balanced the domination of Tasmanian football with supplying the AFL, VFL, SANFL and feeding the NTFA."
The post explained North Launceston has 150 former players in the NTFA, with five making the step up to the SANFL and two players and coaches in the VFL.
Seven North Launceston players have played AFL since the TSL began in 2009, with Brady also crediting Launceston for their similar success during that time.
The president also spoke of what playing in regional competitions may look like for future draft prospects.
"With respect the NTFA and the NWFL competitions are not fit for purpose. They rightfully are participation competitions that provide a significant positive community service," he said.
"Developing talent to full potential demands a completely different approach than simply mixing it up with participation-based footy - it's like mixing petrol with water.
"To breed enough of our own AFL/W players to represent us the structure of Tassie football must change but not at the expense of Northern Tasmania. Clubs develop people better than academies develop athletes who at 18 are expendable.
"There are better alternative models available to protect the integrity of the NTFA and allow Northern Tasmanians the same opportunities as our southern cousins."
Southern-based side Clarence painted a different picture of the changes on their Facebook page.
"Underpinning the VFL teams will be regional and divisional local competitions," the Facebook post read.
READ MORE: TSL and NTFA teams for the weekend of May 6
"This direction is supported by the Clarence Football Club and we will continue to work hard to connect and engage with our ROOLANDERS, and we will strive to be the best local community football club in Tasmania (on and off the playing field).
"Our club will invest time and effort into developing quality coaching and playing environments from Auskick to senior football (male and female).
"We support a renewed focus on local community football and we will fully support our AFL teams - but - local community footy must still be the foundation of our great game."
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
