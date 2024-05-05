New Flinders Island pregnancy outreach program creates accessibility for women

A new outreach program, designed by the community, is providing midwifery services to pregnant women on Flinders Island.
Launceston General Hospital senior midwife Jane Bergamin has spent two days at the island every month since January, bringing services the island previously lacked with her.
Women on Flinders Island were left at a disadvantage as they had to travel off-island for midwifery services and appointments.
"[The outreach program] creates fairness of access to services that women Launceston have at their doorstep, and Flinders Island doesn't necessarily have that," Mrs Bergamin said.
"Not only is it a cost to them, but it also is disruptive to family life.
"This is a means of providing midwifery care to them in their environment."
The program is funded by TAZREACH services and primarily caters to antenatal women, though Mrs Bergamin said it will hopefully transition them postnatally through to the Child Health and Parenting Service (CHaPS) program.
Mrs Bergamin said it was the community that pioneered the program.
While she took the program under her wing, the focus was on how her knowledge could make a difference to women and their families as they navigate pregnancy.
Mrs Bergamin and the women on Flinders Island had an initial consultation in January, and she formed the program around what they requested.
"It's about adapting to the needs of the community and each individual woman, but also the family and the community as a whole," she said.
"For cultural safety and cultural connection for the Aboriginal community, there is a facility that I can visit at the Flinders Island Aboriginal Association (FIAA) in Lady Barron," she said.
"I offer one day there; if women would like to connect, they can make appointments and be seen there antenatally."
On her second day, she works from the Multi Purpose Centre in Whitemark.
She said while there are still certain appointments that antenatal women have to travel off-island for, the program provides a multitude of benefits such as continuity of care and familiarity.
"Because I already work in the LGH, I can work as a conduit between the hospital and the GP network on Flinders Island.
"They can still have their...doctor's appointments on the island, [but] the ladies don't have to repeat all their information; it's in the system.
"When they come [to LGH] to deliver their babies, the information is there, so that's great for continuity of care as well."
Mrs Bergamin said there are antenatal clinics set up for women in communities including Beaconsfield, Georgetown, Ravenswood and recently Deloraine.
She is currently the only midwife travelling to Flinders Island for the outreach program, but hopes another midwife will work alongside her later down the track.
On Friday May 3, Mrs Bergamin was one of many LGH midwives who walked through City Park for International Day of the Midwife, May 5.
"[It was] to recognise the wonderful work that midwives do in the community, and providing services for women to women, so when they come to the LGH they can birth their babies feeling nurtured, supported and safe," she said.
