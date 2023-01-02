Tasmania is known for many things, but hiking could well be the state's most popular natural attraction.
Ranging from short walks that don't require too much dedication, all the way to week-long treks that challenge even the most skilful hikers, here are some of Tasmania's best bush walks.
Perhaps the most famous trail, the Overland Track is based in the central part of the island, covering roughly 65 kilometres, including Cradle Mountain.
The trail can be done all at once, in which case it will take the average hiker between five to nine days, or it can be done in sections, meaning those more interested in single-day experiences can still explore the area.
Varying in difficulty, parts of the walk are perfect for families or novice bush walkers, however those more experienced can still be challenged, for instance, climbing the Cradle Mountain Summit.
Experienced bushwalker Tracey Orr described some of the family-friendly walks that are on offer along Overland.
"Anything around Cradle Mountain or Lake St Clair area there is easy parking and easy roads, you can take your family and do the Kitchen Hut Walk, or the Horseshoe Track, or even Wombat Pool," she said.
"If you start at the other end around Lake St Clair, there's an easy day-walk around Shadow Lake."
The Horseshoe Track is the pick of the bunch, according to Ms Orr.
"You get to see Tasmania's iconic mountain, it's all well-signed, the trails are easy to walk, they can even be done in sneakers," she said.
For those looking to challenge themselves a bit more but still are only hiking for one day, Ms Orr said climbing the summit of Cradle Mountain will prove a tough track.
"For people who are intermediate walkers, a good one is climbing Cradle Mountain," she said.
"On a fine weather day, someone that's an intermediate walker can climb Cradle Mountain and will still be able to get back to the bus in time for the shuttle."
The options don't stop there however, because Overland Track can be done all at once, either with a private group, or on your own.
Ms Orr had a reminder for those who are unaware of the rules and regulations that you must come prepared.
"Often people get a bit confused because they think that when they've bought a ticket to the Overland Track, that guarantees them a spot in a hut. It doesn't," she said.
"It's a big misconception out there, and it's a legal requirement now that you carry a shelter when you're doing the Overland Track."
This multi-day experience takes you around the peninsula in the south of the state as you venture through some of the best coastline the country has to offer.
The walk combines the spectacular views and moderate climate as you visit Cape Hauy, Cape Raoul and Cape Pillar with multiple cabins along the way.
The track isn't guided, meaning you set your own start time, so whether you are an early riser or someone who enjoys a sleep-in, you will be comfortable.
Ms Orr explained why the track is one of the best ways for the unexperienced to enjoy hiking.
"Coastal walks are great for beginners to start out at the lower levels, because you've got less extremes of temperature, they tend to be closer to help if you need it, and you've got these beautiful coastal views," she said.
"So along the Three Capes Track, you're just looking at the ocean, you actually get to see seals and whales, and Tassie has beautiful coastline."
While the gear and accommodation can be expensive enough to put some families off, there is a creative solution to enjoy the experience on a budget called Free Capes, where people enjoy the same experience but stay in tents instead of huts.
At full length, the Walls of Jerusalem experience is a thoroughly enjoyable three-day, 28.6km walk that provides a terrific proving ground for people who are starting to get serious about their bushwalking.
However, the track is easily divided up and can be completed to the extent of one's confidence, according to Ms Orr.
"People can simply go to Wild Dog Campsite, which is the first formal campsite that you get to, which has platforms and long drop toilet and accessibility to water, they can simply walk up to there," she said
"They don't have to do the whole thing, they can just pick segments based on their confidence, or they may have to change plans because of weather or they might have little ones that don't want to do the whole thing."
Not for the faint-hearted, the Western Arthurs Traverse is considered one of Australia's most spectacular and challenging hikes.
The track is a genuine test of even the most experienced bushwalkers, with death a real possibility.
Still for many, the experience, the challenges, and the views are more than enough for hikers to give it their all.
Ms Orr discussed why the track is so difficult.
"Doing the Western Arthurs Traverse is considered Australia's toughest track walk and that's because over the course of the traverse, you're climbing mountains each and every day," she said.
"You're going up and down and up and down, and as much as it's considered track, it's very rough. So it's a place only for very experienced people."
Federation Peak, which is in the vicinity, is perhaps the most dangerous of the lot.
"It's a mountain where people have died and that's because to get to the summit, there's a 600-metre freefall," Ms Orr said.
"If you make a mistake, it's not going to end well."
