Finalists for the Tasmanian Young Achiever Awards have been announced

Finalists for the 2024 Tasmanian Young Achiever Awards have been announced, with many finalists from northern Tasmania.
Ten category winners will be announced on Saturday May, 11 at the Awards Gala Presentation Dinner held at Crowne Plaza Hobart - the '2024 Tasmanian Young Achiever of the year' will receive the overall trophy and 2000 dollars from the Tasmanian Government.
Since 1989 the award has aimed to showcase, encourage and promote the achievements of young people across a diverse range of fields.
Anna Terry - Deloraine
Bianca Templar - Ravenswood
Jess Deans - Burnie
Elizabeth Sexton - Trevallyn
Djuker Hart - Trevallyn
Mitchem Everett - Waverley
Archie Payne - Newstead
William Blackaby - Riverside
