Tasmanian Liberal government stuck in the 'we must have a stadium' groove

FOR some time now, our state government has been acting like a scratched LP record where it is stuck in the "we must have a stadium" groove. Considering Tasmania's ongoing problems with hospital and ambulance services, together with a chronic shortage of specialist accommodation for people with advanced dementia, there does not appear to be a genuinely sincere effort to resolve our health services' problems.
Despite the recent Royal Commissions that have highlighted problems in mental health, disabilities and aged care, the voluminous leather-bound publications remain untouched, unopened, and secure on the shelves of parliamentary offices.
It is very disheartening to be on the sidelines watching the health and well-being of loved ones deteriorate because of a lack of interest and action by those who have been elected to affect change.
Ed Sianski, West Moonah
WITH elder financial abuse reportedly on the rise, my most sanguine advice to readers, from first-hand experience, is that even if that Enduring Power of Attorney role is in the hands of someone that your parent can (or should) trust, insist from today their financial affairs be independently audited regularly, as a matter of routine.
And it would be great if periodic audits are mandated as part of the EPA appointment through an amendment to relevant legislation too.
Mick Bendor, Danby
IN REGARD to the recent article on James Nelson Pty Ltd (The Examiner, April 5): So sad to see it dilapidated. My parents, Ted and Dorothy Hodgson, and myself, emigrated to Tasmania under contract to James Nelson.
I was about five. I am now in my 80s. I donated the contract and photos to the migrant resource centre Launceston.
Many others from the North of England emigrated and many knew each other. We came by ship "The New Australia" landing in Melbourne then by air to Launceston where we stayed at a guest house waiting for our furniture to arrive and our new house at Punchbowl to be ready. My parents were weavers by trade and could use the Swiss Looms, and train other locals.
My parents never returned to the UK. They loved Tasmania. I also remember a special occasion when a film star named Moira Shearer visited James Nelson.
She starred in "The Red Shoes", a film on a ballet dancer. It appears in our encyclopaedia to this day. Her brother Mr Burgess was the manager of James Nelson.
When Mayfield housing was built many of the workers moved from Punchbowl to Mayfield Street. It was like a village.
Dian Dyer, Port Sorell
BANKING Royal Commissioner Kenneth Hayne was of the opinion that "Bonus and commission schemes throughout the financial services industry have measured sales and profit, but not compliance with the law and proper standards".
The Commonwealth Bank has just announced it will increase its home loan lenders maximum bonus from 50 per cent of base pay (a limit imposed by a Stephen Sedgwick led review on behalf of the Australian Banking Association in 2017) to 80 per cent of base pay.
To quote Mark Twain "History does not repeat itself, but it often rhymes."
Kenneth Gregson, Swansea
MICHAEL Ferguson's recent announcement of the state government's "Stamping Out Stamp Duty" scheme (The Examiner, April 14), is yet another politically motivated program supposed to reduce the costs of first time homes. It's another ruse that is ideologically driven rather than based on evidence and good economic policy. No grant scheme, subsidy or concession in the grab bag of schemes since Menzies' first home owners' grant, has done anything to reduce the cost of a significant number of first homes. Economists have proven that they actually increase prices.
Respected economic commentator Saul Eslake calls them the "builders' and land developers' profit margin expansion grants"! Add in house vendors and estate agents.
The couple quoted in the press release are spending the additional money on renovating a house, not reducing the size of their mortgage.
If not used for renovations, the additional money will enable buyers to bid up prices or buy more expensive houses. It does nothing to increase the availability of housing. The government should be putting more money into equity sharing and affordable housing, rather than indirect and inefficient subsidies.
Malcolm Cowan B. Ec., West Launceston
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.