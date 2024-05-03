The Examiner
Tasmanian Liberal government stuck in the 'we must have a stadium' groove

May 3 2024 - 11:37am
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff. Picture by Phillip Biggs
FOR some time now, our state government has been acting like a scratched LP record where it is stuck in the "we must have a stadium" groove. Considering Tasmania's ongoing problems with hospital and ambulance services, together with a chronic shortage of specialist accommodation for people with advanced dementia, there does not appear to be a genuinely sincere effort to resolve our health services' problems.

