As the Royal Hobart Hospital continues to face significant demand and staff are recalled from their leave due to a Code Yellow being activated, COVID-19 cases circulate among Launceston General Hospital staff.
The RHH issued the code yellow on Wednesday evening, signalling an internal emergency.
Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation Tasmanian branch secretary Emily Shepherd said members had been reporting staffing challenges in the lead-up to Christmas due to COVID-19 infections among patients and staff.
Ms Shepherd said a meeting was convened to discuss staffing strategy at the hospital on December 23, despite the ANMF calling for a meeting in mid-November.
"It is incredibly frustrating that our members at the RHH now find themselves in a completely reactive situation," she said.
Meanwhile the LGH recorded 21 active COVID-19 cases among its staff, with 12 staff being furloughed due to being a close contact as of Thursday afternoon, according to a spokesperson from the Department of Health.
The spokesperson said no staff at the LGH had been recalled from their annual leave.
In a statement on Thursday afternoon, Secretary and State Health Commander Kathrine Morgan-Wicks thanked all RHH staff, but said the contingency measures at the hospital were necessary for managing "heightened staffing pressure".
Ms Morgan-Wicks said the demand for services was not impacting hospitals and ambulance services outside of South Tasmania.
However the state government continued to encourage Tasmanians to use appropriate health service alternatives to reduce pressure on Emergency Departments.
The LGH and RHH continue to operate at level three of their COVID-19 management plans and have minimised visitor numbers and times.
Other care options include:
I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
