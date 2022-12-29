The Examiner
Royal Hobart Hospital enters code yellow as staff hit with COVID

By Clancy Balen
December 30 2022 - 3:30am
Secretary and State Health Commander Kathrine Morgan-Wicks thanked RHH staff, but said the contingency measures at the hospital were necessary for managing "heightened staffing pressure". Picture by Paul Scambler

As the Royal Hobart Hospital continues to face significant demand and staff are recalled from their leave due to a Code Yellow being activated, COVID-19 cases circulate among Launceston General Hospital staff.

