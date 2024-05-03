Break O'Day Council aims for 'a balance' in new dog management policy

The Break O'Day Council is seeking community feedback after drafting its first dog management policy in five years.
Aiming to create "a balance between community, dogs and the environment", the initiative maps out prohibited and restricted areas for canines across the LGA.
Having last updated its policy in 2018, Break O'Day is due for a review under the Tasmanian Dog Control Act.
Particular focus has been placed on the region's beaches to protect threatened bird species that use the area as a breeding and nesting site.
Mayor Mick Tucker said the council faced a challenge in ensuring a reasonable balance for dogs and their owners, community health and safety, and the natural environment and wildlife.
"People love our beaches, and their wonderful dogs. But our beaches are also important breeding grounds and habitat for threatened shorebirds like the fairy tern," he said.
"We have migratory birds that travel over ten thousand kilometres every year to feed up on our beaches for their return journey.
"The birds can't speak for themselves, so it's really important, when we share out access to our beautiful beaches for people and their dogs, that we all help our shorebirds raise their families and survive."
While this year's draft maintains most of the existing dog zones and policies from 2018, a number of new proposals are included.
Notable among them are two off-lead exercise areas in St Marys, on-lead access to Seymour's wetlands conservation area and restrictions on dogs on the MTB trails and St Helens aerodrome.
If approved, the latter locations would join St Columbia Falls and the St Helens recreation grounds and wharf in prohibiting dogs at all times.
The Break O'Day Council has released the draft policy for community consultation, with residents able to have their say through an online survey or written submission.
Feedback is open until 14 May at midnight. The draft policy and a map of the revised dog zones can be found on the community engagement page of the council's website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.