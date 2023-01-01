Tasmanians are urged to prepare for a potential severe thunderstorm on Monday.
Tasmania SES Assistant Director, Leon Smith said advice received from the Bureau of Meteorology forecasted the possibility of thunderstorms throughout all parts of the state.
"It is forecast that large to giant hail 5cm diameter, strong wind gusts 90km/hr and localised heavy rain is possible," Mr Smith said.
"The forecast is hot conditions in the morning, followed by a cold front crossing the state in the afternoon, bringing the potential of severe thunderstorms, strong winds, heavy rain, and hail that has potential to be hazardous and damaging," he said.
Mr Smith urged Tasmanian to prepare for a significant change in the current fine weather conditions, especially those camping, bushwalking and enjoying the outdoors.
"Ensure all outdoor furniture and equipment is secured, and if heavy hail falls, limit time outdoors and on the road while conditions are poor," he said.
Despite having a relatively cold start to Summer with an average temperature of 22.2 degrees, the last few days of December has resulted in a heatwave, with December's highest temperature reaching 32.1 degrees on December 27.
Meteorologist, Johnathan How said he was expecting warm and unsettling conditions from Sunday to continue into Monday.
"We are seeing quite a lot of heat pushed down from the continent across Tasmania so there is a trough that's pushing down, particularly with a high pressure system from the Tasman sea.
"That's dragging down quite a lot of warm air across the Bass Strait and towards Tasmania.
"There is also the chance of a severe thunderstorm but more likely towards southern parts of Tasmania, particularly towards Hobart," he said.
Mr How said December had a cold start in Tasmania, however, he expected warmer weather to make it way to the state.
"It's good news across Northern Tasmania that we are expecting these warm conditions to continue. Above average warmer temperatures are expected in the coming months," he said.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
