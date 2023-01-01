The Examiner
IN PICTURES: 2023 Longford Cup

Phillip Biggs
Satria Dyer-Darmawan
By Phillip Biggs, and Satria Dyer-Darmawan
January 2 2023 - 4:30am
Thousands of punters from across Tasmania visited the Cressy Chaff Cutters Jim Osborne Longford Cup on Sunday, and despite the sweltering conditions, Tasmanians made the most of the event.

