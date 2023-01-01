Thousands of punters from across Tasmania visited the Cressy Chaff Cutters Jim Osborne Longford Cup on Sunday, and despite the sweltering conditions, Tasmanians made the most of the event.
Deputy Chairman of the Tasmanian Turf Club, Brent Crawford, said locals were keen to make their way through the gates and enjoy a day of racing in Longford and was excited to welcome back crowds after COVID.
"This is the first year we had online bookings, and the first year we had corporate marquees with a sell out," Mr Crawford said.
"Things are heading in the right direction and giving us good progress towords the Launceston cup," he said.
Mr Crawford said a lot of hard work had been prepared by the committee and staff at the turf club to organise the event.
As well as several races throughout the day there was a number of entertainment on display, most notably, Fashion on the Field.
The event saw a number of men, women and children compete in the competition and was described as one of the best fashion events in Longford racing in recent years.
Ashley Meaburn (21), came in first place for the Ladies Classic and said the inspiration behind her outfit was picnic look.
Ms Meaburn has previous won other fashion events within Northern Tasmania, said she had a great time at the races.
Done Sloane (23) took out the Gents Classic and said he competed because his girlfriend encouraged him to participate.
Local bookmaker, Steve Walters, has been involved with the Longford cup for nearly two decades and was delighted to see people out and about.
"It's fantastic after COVID. There are thousands of people eating and drinking," Mr Walters said.
"The quality of racing is quite good, there have been some nice horses racing.
"It's been a good mixture of favourites and outsiders," he said.
Seven races took place throughout the day and the winner of the Longford Cup was Swoop Dog, who went into the race as favourite.
The Longford Cup is named after Jim Osborne, who served on the Tasmanian Turf Club Committee for 26 years before retiring at the age of 80. Jim helped to raise $140,000 for the Longford Grandstand after it was gutted by a fire in 1991.
Phillip Biggs is a photographer for The Examiner
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
