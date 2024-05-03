Increased bulk billing in Tasmania, but GPs say its 'just the first step'

The Royal Australian College of GPs (RACGP) claims seeing a doctor in Tasmania is getting easier, with more general practitioners bulk-billing patients.
The Albanese Government claims its $6.1 billion Medicare investment gave GPs confidence to sustain business, especially in regional and rural areas-although the RACGP has raised concerns about ongoing assistance.
One month before the bulk billing incentive was tripled on November 1, more than 66 per cent of all GP visits were bulk billed in Tasmania.
Since then, that percentage has increased to 71.3 per cent.
Health Minister Mark Butler said the investment was a win for Tasmania.
"This is a win all around - for patients, doctors and the health system - and it is helping make Medicare stronger," he said.
"Doctors' groups have called our tripling of the bulk billing incentive a 'game changer' - and clearly it is in Tasmania."
The RACGP welcomed the increased bulk billing rates but said the federal government still had more to do.
RACGP President Dr Nicole Higgins said it was "just the first step".
"Last year's Federal Budget tripled the bulk billing incentives for pensioners, healthcare card holders and children," she said.
"It was just the first step to ensuring our patients can access the healthcare they need and that we have enough GPs to keep people healthy and out of hospital into the future.
"The increased bulk billing incentive boosted bulk billing generally but was focused on specific groups. We need concrete action in the next Budget to support patients and practices."
Federal Labor member for Lyons, Brian Mitchell, said the investment comes with a sigh of relief.
"People in Tasmania know that after a decade of cuts and neglect from Peter Dutton and the Liberals, it was increasingly hard to find a bulk billing doctor," he said.
"Tasmanians are finding it easier to see a bulk billing doctor because of Labor's efforts to strengthen Medicare.
"This is delivering significant cost of living relief for Tasmanians."
