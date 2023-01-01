The state government announced Sunday patients who are eligible concession card holders will no longer be required to pay travel or accommodation expenses as part of the Patient Travel Assistance Scheme.
The announcement follows a review into PTAS, which provides financial assistance to eligible Tasmanian residents who need to travel for specialised medical care.
It includes those living in rural and regional areas who need to travel to hospitals in metro areas and Tasmanians who need to travel interstate for public specialist care.
READ MORE: Launceston rings in 2023 at Royal Park
Premier and Minister for Health Jeremy Rockliff said this will ensure Tasmanians can access care regardless of where they live.
"Our government is committed to ensuring people can access the right care in the right place at the right time, regardless of their postcode," Premier Rockliff said.
"This change will make a real difference to people living in rural and remote parts of the state, as well as those who need to travel interstate for public specialised medical care."
READ MORE: State records 50 deaths on our roads in 2022
He said additional changes that will be implemented in the first half of 2023 include improvements to the PTAS application process, reduced upfront costs, a revised appeals process, and faster reimbursement of PTAS claims.
"We will continue to listen and take action where we can to ensure our health system can operate as effectively as possible, and I look forward to the implementation of more actions from the PTAS review in the first half of this year."
More information about PTAS can be found on the Department of Health's website.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.