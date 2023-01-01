The Examiner
Premier Rockliff announces financial aid for medical travel

Duncan Bailey
Duncan Bailey
Updated January 1 2023 - 4:16pm, first published 3:22pm
Premier Jeremy Rockliff said the financial relief would ensure Tasmanians can access medical care regardless of where they live. Picture by Paul Scambler

The state government announced Sunday patients who are eligible concession card holders will no longer be required to pay travel or accommodation expenses as part of the Patient Travel Assistance Scheme.

