A man of many hats: Mayor answers call for Launceston-themed headwear

City of Launceston mayor Matthew Garwood is a man of many hats - figuratively and literally - however, there is one he is yet to add to his collection.
South Launceston resident Andrew Whitehead noticed the mayor was often seen wearing caps, but none of them sporting Launceston branding.
After writing to The Examiner, and the mayor personally, Mr Whitehead wrote to the council asking why the mayor did not wear a Launceston-themed hat - the question and answer published ahead of the May 2 council meeting.
Speaking ahead of the meeting, the mayor said he had taken Mr Whitehead's feedback on board.
"I'm just a bit of a hat guy. How I dealt with having big ears as a child was having lots of hats," Cr Garwood said.
"I've actually been working with some artists to bring out some of my own.
"Potentially, Launceston-focused. A thylacine, perhaps, or LST or LAU. I haven't quite decided that just yet."
Cr Garwood said he was always willing to take community feedback - provided it was constructive.
