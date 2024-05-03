'Everyone in our game has the right to feel safe' as AFL Tas hands out ban

AFL Tasmania says "everyone in our game has the right to feel safe and supported" following an alleged racism incident that led to a five-match suspension for a State League senior player.
The outcome was reached this week after The Examiner broke the story on April 9 that "an alleged racial slur" was being investigated by the AFL.
Reports reached the sport's national body in Melbourne after a Launceston player said he was vilified by a Kingborough player in the round two match against the Tigers at Windsor Park on Saturday, April 6.
The Examiner reported the incident was referred to AFL Tasmania by Launceston Football Club, the match umpires and the Tigers.
"In relation to a complaint from an alleged incident which occurred during the TSL round two match between Launceston and Kingborough, AFL Tasmania can confirm that the matter has been addressed," an AFL Tasmania statement said.
"Following an investigation, the matter was referred to the tribunal where a Kingborough player was handed a five-match suspension and directed to complete the AFL's online Vilification and Discrimination education module by the end of the suspension."
The state body was asked what this outcome meant for football in Tasmania.
"AFL Tasmania strongly condemns all types of vilification in the football community including when directed towards or coming from our players, fans, staff and their families, across all levels of our game," the statement said.
"There is no place for vilification or discrimination of any kind in our sport, or in the community.
"Everyone in our game has the right to feel safe and supported and we encourage everyone in our game to report vilification whether it relates to race, religion, colour, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity or other areas.
"Reports can be lodged via the AFL Integrity online complaint form at https://eafl.austfoot.com.au/afl-makeareport/en/#/home, or directly at games to the Controlling Body, umpires, coaches or other officials."
The Examiner understands the Launceston player involved was making his senior debut.
Live-stream footage of the match shows umpires and several Launceston players engaging in a half-time discussion before both parties re-join their groups.
