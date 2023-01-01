Beerfest rang in the new year Saturday night with a record-breaking crowd, drawing over 10,000 people for a night of music, food, games and drinks.
Beerfest organiser James Harding said it was their biggest crowd since starting in 2011.
"We got 10,500 people through the gate and it was a really well-behaved crowd," Mr Harding said.
"The stallholders did extremely well and were all busy, overall it was a great success.
"It was a constant flow of people from when the gates opened at 4pm and it was a really well-managed crowd."
He said the event sold out in the week leading up to the event leading to some waiting in line to get in on the night.
"We tried to let people in as some were leaving. We couldn't ask for much more from a support point of view," he said.
"The weather was perfect and the fireworks went off on time and were really well received."
Mr Harding said the night ran smoothly and avoided any technical problems or anti-social behaviour.
"It was a really well-behaved crowd. We commend everyone that came through and the reports from stall holders said they really enjoyed the patrons.
"Speaking with police on the night they were really happy with how things were going as well. It was a big success."
Mr Harding said headline act and Tassie locals Luca Brasi stole the show at the end of the night.
"They were definitely one of the highlights and favourites of the night. They had a good time and owned the stage; they put on a great performance," he said.
He said they're already planning to expand and think bigger for next year given this year's success.
"We'll be back for New Year's Eve next year and we'll put our heads together to see what headline acts will be featuring next year."
"We're thinking about finding a bigger space if more stallholders want to participate."
"We're wondering how far we can expand this festival and if there are opportunities to grow it to a multi day event, or grow the space even further.
He said while they may look for a new space, it would never leave Launceston.
"Beefest started in Launceston and we plan to keep it here, we love Launceston. It's where we're from and it's great being back in our hometown this time of year.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
