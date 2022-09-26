Tasmanian police look to be making progress in the fight against speeding, but the number of drivers caught doing very high speeds has climbed despite growing concerns about the road toll.
Police statistics showed 34,451 "speeding offenders" were detected statewide in the 2021-22 financial year.
That was an average of 94.4 per day.
The total was down from 37,036 in the previous financial year, with declines in each of the Western, Northern and Southern districts.
The numbers of drivers detected doing 15-29 kilometres per hour over speeds limits also fell, from 21,815 to 21,456.
READ MORE: Fuel excise cut scheduled to end Wednesday
Their numbers fell in the Northern and Western districts, but increased in the Southern District.
The statewide number of speeders caught 30 kilometres per hour or more above speed limits increased from 924 to 1014, with improvement only in the Western District (218 to 203).
Their numbers shot up from 282 to 368 in the Northern District and edged up from 417 to 439 in the Southern District.
Seatbelt use also remained an issue, 45 years after it became compulsory.
Police detected 1108 "seatbelt compliance offenders" during the financial year.
That was down from 1335 in the previous year and a three-year average of 1628.
Numbers fell in all three police districts, most notably in the Southern District.
"Mobile phone offenders" detected on the roads decreased, but were still found in significant numbers.
There were 1977 detected statewide, down from 2332 in the previous year.
There were significant decreases in the Northern and Southern districts and a slight drop in the Western District.
Meanwhile, "public order incidents" increased in all three districts, most notably in the Northern and Southern Districts, and from 17,847 to 19,209 statewide.
Those included disturbances (up from 5748 to 6607), noise matters (down from 6014 to 5250), vandalism (up from 1495 to 1768) and offensive behaviour (up from 4556 to 5583).
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
The Advocate Newspaper, Tasmania. Business, economics, politics, crime.
The Advocate Newspaper, Tasmania. Business, economics, politics, crime.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.