Woman tells magistrate she is 'always fighting' with her brother

A Bridgenorth woman who pleaded guilty to behaving in a violent manner towards her brother told a magistrate the pair were always fighting.
Stephanie May Walters, 20, pleaded guilty.
Police prosecutor Kate Springer said that about 9.24 pm on March 15 police received a call from a Todd Walters about a female punching him to the face and refusing to leave his West Tamar Rd property.
After police arrived she punched him to the face and then pursued him and punched a further two times.
She was arrested and held at the Launceston Police Station until sober.
When magistrate Ken Stanton asked Ms Walters said she agreed with the facts read out.
He asked whether she had anything to say about the circumstances.
"I dunno what to say, we always fight," Ms Walters said.
She said that she worked for her family in a fencing business but did not know her income.
"What are your expenses?," Mr Stanton asked.
"Food, rent, cigarettes, I dunno," she said.
"I get the sense that you don't think this is serious," Mr Stanton said.
"I don't know what to say," she replied.
In sentencing Mr Stanton pointed out that the maximum penalty for the charge was three months and a fine of $585.
"I accept you do not know what to say but I am concerned that you say you are always fighting with your brother," he said.
"Why was he not charged with what he did?," she asked.
Mr Stanton fined her $200 saying he needed to deter her and others from similar behaviour.
