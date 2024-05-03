The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Parking case against restaurateur cannot be heard via video link

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated May 3 2024 - 3:46pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Restaurateur Donald Cameron leaving the Launceston Magistrates Court Picture Nick Clark
Restaurateur Donald Cameron leaving the Launceston Magistrates Court Picture Nick Clark

Tasmania Police will consider the cost of flying a complainant from Queensland at taxpayer's expense for a "relatively minor" case against a prominent Launceston restaurateur, the Launceston Magistrates Court.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.