Parking case against restaurateur cannot be heard via video link

Tasmania Police will consider the cost of flying a complainant from Queensland at taxpayer's expense for a "relatively minor" case against a prominent Launceston restaurateur, the Launceston Magistrates Court.
Donald Ian Cameron has pleaded not guilty to a count of injure property after writing on a car which parked in his parking spot outside his Mud Restaurant at Launceston Seaport on May 23 2023.
Defence lawyer Grant Tucker opposed an application from Tasmania Police prosecution that the complainant Kurt Theale give evidence via audio visual link from Logan in Brisbane.
He said that the defence case was that there was no damage to the Tesla owned by Mr Theale.
Mr Tucker said the case revolved around the details contained in photographs and visual evidence which could not be adequately seen via Zoom or Teams.
Mr Tucker opposed an application for the case to be adjourned and sought that it be dismissed because it was "not a hugely serious matter".
He said that Tasmania Police had known for some time that Mr Theale was a resident of Queensland.
The court heard that Mr Cameron wrote on the vehicle in panel beater's chalk when it was parked in his reserved parking spot.
The complainant claimed restoration of the car's exterior cost money.
In ruling on Mr Tucker's application magistrate Ken Stanton said that the injury to the Tesla was a relatively minor matter.
He said it was now accepted by prosecution that it was not appropriate to hear the case over video link.
"The prosecution should have got onto it sooner," he said.
But he said the interests of justice favoured allowing an adjournment while prosecution considered its position.
The case was adjourned until September 27.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.