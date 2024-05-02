Ravenswood man given chance to avoid jail if he can stay off drugs

A Ravenswood man who caused $2182 damage to a gaming machine is seeking to stay out of jail via a drug treatment order after pleading guilty in the Launceston Magistrates court to numerous charges.
Tyler Aaron Forbes, 31, pleaded guilty to seven counts of motor vehicle stealing, injuring property, being prepared for the commission of a crime, stealing, drug charges, unlawful possession of property, firearms charges and breach of bail in 2021 and 2022.
The court heard recently that Forbes had an addiction to ice at the time of a mid to high volume of crimes.
Defence lawyer Patrick O'Halloran said that a report from the Department of Community Corrections found Forbes eligible but unsuitable for a drug treatment order partly because of a Supreme Court charge.
Mr O'Halloran said Forbes was on bail in connection with a Supreme Court matter involving a man well known to police who had pleaded not guilty.
"There is an extraordinary delay in getting matters finalised now and it will not be heard this year and probably not next year," Mr O' Halloran said.
Magistrate Ken Stanton gave Forbes the chance to avoid jail by sentencing him to a drug treatment order.
Forbes can avoid 10 months in jail if he stops using drugs, does not re-offend and abides by the conditions of the order.
"Do you consent to the order?" Mr Stanton asked.
"Yes, I do," Forbes said.
He was disqualified from driving for two years.
Forbes served six months in jail from February to August last year after being found guilty by a jury of a $20,000 firearm heist at Nabowla in April 2021.
