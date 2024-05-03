Mowbray man stole to relieve 'extreme pressure' over drug debt

A Mayfield man who used a stolen car to steal two television sets from JB Hi Fi was under extreme pressure to repay drug debts, the Launceston Magistrates court heard.
Alan James Blackberry, 41, pleaded guilty to three counts of stealing and a count of motor vehicle stealing.
He also pleaded not guilty to stealing a Toyota Hilux on February 23.
He first appeared on March 19 after being apprehended on March 18 after police alleged he was involved in a theft of firearms from an address in Joffre Street Mowbray.
Police allege Mr Blackberry was involved in theft of a firearm safe by using a star picket to lever it off a wall.
A 12 gauge shotgun, an air rifle and a gel blaster, a Laser Lite rangefinder and several hundred rounds of ammunition had been stolen.
Blackberry pleaded not guilty to possessing a prohibited firearm for which a firearms licence could not be issued.
Magistrate Ken Stanton adjourned the firearm charge to the Supreme Court on July 22.
Police prosecutor Andrew Gillard said that on February 9 stole $158 worth of meat from Coles Mowbray.
The next day he stole socks and mouthwash to the value of $43.50 from a store.
Mr Gillard said that a complainant left his Ford Courier in Hudson Fysh Drive at Western Junction on March 8 2024.
"The complainant returned on March 12 and the vehicle had been stolen," he said.
He said that goods which had been delivered to JB Hi Fi were sitting near the store when the Ford Courier stopped beside the goods and loaded them into the back.
"Two Falcon brand television sets were worth $798," he said.
Defence counsel Mark Doyle said Mr Blackberry had drug debts outstanding because of his drug use and was under extreme pressure.
He said Blackberry had limited skills to resist the addiction.
He said he was looking for NDIS support to attend detoxification clinics at Serenity House and Missiondale.
"Mr Blackberry needs to find a way to disengage from illicit substances and the people who exploit and then put real pressure on him to service the debts," Mr Doyle said.
He said his client had been in custody since March 18.
Mr Stanton remanded Blackberry in custody until he appears on May 9 for sentence and a continued bail application.
A bail application on the Supreme Court matter was opposed by Mr Gillard.
