Over twenty dogs and their owners took to Launceston's streets for the Great Global Greyhound Walk

Clancy Balen
Clancy Balen
September 25 2022 - 7:30pm
Some see greyhounds as racing dogs. A global event wants to change their minds

Dozens of greyhounds, whippets, lurchers, and sighthounds across Tasmania walked with their owners on Saturday to raise awareness of the breed, and support the uptake in adoptions for the docile pooch.

