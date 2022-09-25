Some see greyhounds as racing dogs. A global event wants to change their minds

Dozens of greyhounds, whippets, lurchers, and sighthounds across Tasmania walked with their owners on Saturday to raise awareness of the breed, and support the uptake in adoptions for the docile pooch.
The annual Great Global Greyhound Walk returned to Launceston, where 24 walkers took part in the event.
Two groups took part down South with 23 in Hobart and 82 in Montrose, and even Zeehan saw a solitary turnout with two greyhounds marching the main strip.
For Greyhound Rehabilitation Enthusiasts Association Tasmania member and Launceston event organiser Trudy Hill, the day was a way to celebrate the misunderstood breed.
"So many people see greyhounds as just racing dogs, but they're actually so much more than that," Ms Hill said.
"They're just the sweetest, most sensitive and kind dogs."
She said changes to laws that required greyhounds to wear muzzles in public spaces was an important step in challenging misconceptions around the breed's temperament.
Although mostly known as a racing dog, Ms Hill said it was important to recognise that most greyhounds were rescued or adopted from breeding facilities, kennels, and breakers.
Last week several Tasmanian politicians at state and local government level came together to stand against greyhound racing as part of Dogs in Politics Day.
Since its inception in 2010, the event has grown to include 27 countries and over 7500 participants worldwide across 343 separate events.
The event organisers, based in the United Kingdom, said they hope this year to clock over 10,000 dogs worldwide and add another country to the growing list.
