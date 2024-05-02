Launceston students' success at Agfest Let it Grow competition

Tasmanian students showed off their best beetroots at this year's Let it Grow competition at Agfest.
A dozen Tasmanian schools competed - with Launceston Grammar Church School taking home the major prize.
Jemina Hamer from the Tasmanian Institute of Agriculture said the event aimed to promote careers in agriculture.
"We really want to talk to students and get them thinking about agriculture and agricultural science," Ms Hamer said.
"Schools were provided with a packet of beetroot seeds - they had to plant them, use only organic fertilisers, and harvest them this week for the weigh-in."
"The idea was to grow the heaviest beetroot."
Grade nine student Gracie Hirst, from Launceston Grammar Church School, said her class was proud to receive first place.
"There was lots of maintenance involved; every week, we made sure all the weeds were removed, the beds were neat and tidy, and the plants were watered," Gracie said.
"We are really proud of winning."
St Marys District School won the inaugural competition last year and received third place this year. Teacher Will Innis said the students have learned many skills.
"The Let it Grow competition is a great opportunity for students to go through the whole growing process, from soil preparation and seed propagation to harvest." Mr Innis said.
Grade nine student Wally Freiboth said his class used various techniques to grow their beetroot this year.
"We used the veggie pod that we won last year and put it in one of our raised garden beds," Wally said.
"We used worm tea and manure on our beetroot and sand - lots of natural resources."
The Director of the Tasmanian Institute of Agriculture, Professor Mike Rose, joined the presentation and said the competition allows students to see the "fruits of their labour".
"There's so many wonderful opportunities in the agricultural field in Tasmania."
"This is a great way to get students involved and hopefully generate interest in a career in agriculture."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.