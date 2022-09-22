The Examiner
Tasmania's under-12 tennis stars to play in the Bruce Cup

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated September 22 2022 - 9:25am, first published 9:15am
Bruce Cup team members Xavier Lowe and Hunter Richardson with manager Georga Maier. Picture by Josh Partridge

Tasmania's best 12-and-under tennis talent will test themselves against other states in Canberra next month.

