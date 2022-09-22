Tasmania's best 12-and-under tennis talent will test themselves against other states in Canberra next month.
Fourteen players from around the state will compete in the team-based Bruce Cup tournament, which is returning for the first time since 2019.
"I think it will be really exciting, especially because we haven't had a lot of these team-based interstate competitions for the past couple of years because of COVID," team manager Georga Maier said.
"So it's just going to be great to get back out there and they can have an opportunity to play in such a prestigious tournament again."
The Northern region will be represented by Xavier Lowe and Hunter Richardson, with Ethan Clemons and Paige Jacobson from the North-West, while the team's other 10 players hail from the South.
Run by School Sport Australia, the tournament has been going since 1939 and was originally between Queensland and New South Wales before other states joined in the 80s.
Maier said the team's focus won't just be on the match's results.
"I think it's just really important that we are just getting match practice because being in Tasmania we are limited in the tournaments and events space just a little bit more than our mainland counterparts," she said.
"For us, it's about making sure we're giving them the best opportunity we can to progress their tennis and give them opportunities to participate in all of these competitions."
Boys: Ethan Clemons, Xavier Lowe, Hunter Richardson, Zaviour Targett, Lochie Sampson, George Goddard, Ethan Little
Girls: Paige Jacobson, Imogen Ransley, Ellie Richardson, Eleanor Williams, Ruby Cleary, Elsa Grant, Amelie Dooley
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
