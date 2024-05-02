Sulzberger thriving for State League footy ladder leaders North Launceston

North Launceston will have two experienced guns in for their State League grand final rematch against Kingborough on Saturday at Twin Ovals.
It's first versus second as the Bombers are undefeated and the Tigers have only dropped one match.
North coach Adrian Smith said midfielder/forward Will Manshanden would play his first senior match of the year after missing the opening rounds with a facial injury sustained during a pre-season game.
Defensive pillar Lockie Mitchell is also back after missing through work commitments last weekend.
The coach highlighted strong runner Jake Nash would play his second senior match after being a late call-up for his debut last weekend. His older brother Beau also plays in the Bombers' senior side.
Smith said the coastal product was in the Tassie Devils' squad.
North's outs for Saturday are Connor Young, Tyane Thomas and Khalen Matthews.
The Bombers, who defeated third-placed Clarence by 46 points last weekend, are in search of six-straight wins.
Meanwhile, Kingborough lost to the Kangaroos by 26 points in round four.
Smith said North had matured since their 15-point 2023 grand final loss to the Tigers and tweaked their defence.
He said both teams prided themselves on winning contested ball but took a different approach when going forward.
The coach highlighted the Bombers' crop of emerging leaders, including midfielder Blade Sulzberger.
Smith lauded his ability to win inside and outside ball as well his leadership as a midfield coach.
He said he hoped he would be in the state squad this year.
As per an AFL Tasmania media release, Tassie will play in Queensland on June 22 before hosting a side made up of players from the AFL Sydney and AFL Canberra competitions at Launceston's UTAS Stadium on July 20.
Smith said one of Sulzberger's great strengths was his preparation during the week, including research and providing feedback to teammates.
"He understands the game and he's really clear and watches lots of vision on the opposition and understands their game as well," he said.
"He is able to adapt and set up and have those really mature conversations as a coaching group around what will work best for us against the opposition that we're playing."
The match starts at 2pm at Twin Ovals on Saturday.
