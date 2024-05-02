Launceston Blues footballer returning to field following spider bite

One of Launceston Blues' experienced players will return to the field this weekend after recovering from a white-tailed spider bite.
Coach Mitch Thorp said ruck Jake Kilby, who didn't play in the round four win against Lauderdale, was bitten on the arm.
"Believe it or not, he was bitten by a white-tailed spider and spent a couple of nights in hospital and was very unwell. So that was a bit of a strange situation," Thorp said.
"Medically he just wasn't right to play ... you'd be horrified of the flesh he lost on his forearm. It was actually quite serious."
Meanwhile, there is excitement about debutant Hunter McGee who has emerged from Longford's junior program.
Thorp said the 17-year-old would have played earlier in the year if not for an ankle injury.
"He's got excellent speed and great goal sense. I think he'll be a favorite of our supporters," Thorp said of the wing/forward.
"He's certainly loved by our playing group. He's only a little fella but what he lacks in size he certainly makes up for in football IQ. He comes from a great family and we're really excited to get him in."
The Blues otherwise have a slew of ins and outs for their State League round six match against North Hobart at Windsor Park on Saturday.
They are aiming to win their second game in a row after having the bye last weekend.
Their most-recent outing was memorable given they defeated Lauderdale by three points after losing to North Launceston by 162 points only weeks earlier.
Dylan Riley, who Thorp said missed last match with a concussion sustained in round three, Isaac Smedley and Jacob Wheeler also come into the side.
The outs named in the selected teams were Max Scully, Jess Bula, Noah Hedger, Boyd Savage and Rudi Schoenmaker.
Launceston, sitting in sixth, now have a 1-3 win-loss record while the seventh-placed Demons have yet to taste victory.
Thorp said the club was galvanised after their nail-biting men's win against Lauderdale as well as a couple of close wins by the women's team and strong junior performances.
He said the men and women trained together on Thursday night.
Thorp said the Blues certainly weren't getting ahead of themselves and needed to build consistency.
Clarence host Glenorchy and Kingborough welcome North Launceston in the weekend's other matches.
The Blues' battle against the Demons starts at 2pm at Windsor Park on Saturday.
