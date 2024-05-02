The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Domestic violence candlelight vigil at Town Hall shone light on issue

Hugh Bohane
By Hugh Bohane
Updated May 2 2024 - 5:31pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Candlelight Vigil at the Launceston Town Hall, for a candlelight vigil in remembrance and honour of those who have lost their lives to family violence. Picture by Paul Scambler.
Candlelight Vigil at the Launceston Town Hall, for a candlelight vigil in remembrance and honour of those who have lost their lives to family violence. Picture by Paul Scambler.

A candlelight vigil was held at Launceston Town Hall on the evening of Wednesday, May 1, by Yemaya Women's Support Service in honour of those who have died from domestic or family violence.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hugh Bohane

Hugh Bohane

Senior Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering breaking news, community news, crime and court. Got a story? I'd like to hear it: hugh.bohane@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Formerly a freelance correspondent and Griffith Uni graduate.

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.