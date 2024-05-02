Domestic violence candlelight vigil at Town Hall shone light on issue

A candlelight vigil was held at Launceston Town Hall on the evening of Wednesday, May 1, by Yemaya Women's Support Service in honour of those who have died from domestic or family violence.
Rebecca Stuttard was one of the key speakers at the vigil that honours the Australian women who have lost their lives to domestic violence this year.
Ms Stuttard is a telehealth therapist at Relationships Australia, a lived experience advocate, and the author of an upcoming book entitled 'Silent Suffering' (a book about domestic violence).
The lived experience advocate said the vigil saw over one hundred and fifty people of many different backgrounds gather together to pay their respects to all the deceased women.
"It was a collaborative effort by people from Women's Legal Service Tasmania, Yemaya Women's Support Service, members of the police, politicians and domestic violence survivors.
"A choir also started the event with a rendition of the Bill Withers song 'Lean on Me'.
"A solo guitarist performed an original song written specifically about domestic violence, and a police bagpipe played after a minute silence was held," Ms Stuttard said.
After Ms Stuttard spoke to the crowd, a police inspector approached her and passed on his business card.
Ms Stuttard said that when she first asked the police to look into her domestic violence case some time ago, she hadn't had much progress.
"The police inspector gave me his contact details and assured me they want to do better," Ms Stuttard said.
"He said 'please email me', which was fantastic, that he was so open," she said.
The advocate said it was a good sign and that she received a message when she got home from a domestic violence survivor who said she saw the interaction and also felt reassured by the exchange with the inspector.
"As someone who has had lived [domestic] violence experience for 25 years, I thought that was a great message from police, " Ms Stuttard said.
"Domestic violence often starts with coercive control; it's almost a form of brainwashing, and it's done so subtly, the victims aren't even aware it is happening at the time.
"The physical violence happens later; that was my experience.
Ms Stuttard thinks that ankle bracelets and other police tracking devices are a practical solution when it comes to policing violent offenders.
"Getting victims in with counsellors or intensive therapy is also key," she said.
Ms Stuttard's book, 'Silent Suffering', is due to be released on May 6, the same day that new Family Laws will take effect.
The new laws are about how the courts will make parenting orders in the best interests of a child.
"The new changes to the law are going to look at the impact of domestic violence on families, we hope.
"This is why I wrote the book, and I want to continue to raise awareness about this issue," Ms Stuttard said.
