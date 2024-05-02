Surprise challengers mixing youth, experience for NTFAW's 'Big Blue'

Not getting ahead of themselves, the NTFAW premier division's surprise package face their toughest challenge yet on Saturday.
Managing a scrappy, comeback win at the home of preliminary finalists Old Scotch in the Friday night opener to round two, the Lady Blues have earned an unblemished 2-0 record and will next visit the territory of the reigning premiers.
Bolstered by the arrival of gun midfielder Sophie Ranken, the other Blues of Old Launcestonians have not missed a beat in their opening match-ups, but warned their third game might be their toughest assignment yet.
But Launceston coach Ivo Agostini did not want to raise expectations for the Saturday morning clash.
"We just want as a group to have a really good game and we just want to improve on last year," he said.
"So if we can maybe beat half the teams this year, consistently, or get closer than what we had last year, that's something we want to aim for."
Having already won as many games this season as they did last, Agostini said the rapid development has exceeded everyone's expectations.
He believed it had come from the impact of returning senior premiership players, such as Georgia Hill, and their influence on the exciting crop of youth.
"Those skills [the young core] are coming through with and the talent they have, the older ones can see that and can help them with confidence," he said.
And while Agostini saw plenty of growth in the side last season, he admitted that having wins on the board was a welcome addition to their development.
"It's a credit to them because they've taken everything on board and they can see things are turning and it's working, so we're really proud," he said.
"The wins are starting to give them a bit of belief in themselves, the side and their capabilities and that's what we want. We want them to believe that they can do better and really show that they can take it up to anyone."
'The Big Blue', as named by The Examiner, begins at 10.25am on Saturday at Invermay Park.
Elsewhere, Scottsdale and Old Scotch are both searching for their first win of the season, with the Magpies hosting their Friday night clash.
The other Saturday contest features still-winless South Launceston, who face a tough challenge in grand finalists Bridgenorth.
Last year's semi-final opponents Meander Valley and George Town meet at Blue Gum Park once again with both sides losing their only clash of the season so far.
Hillwood will go into their clash as favourites against Longford, with the in-form Sharks having only conceded 23 points in three games, although the Tigers (45) have the second-stingiest defence.
Evandale kicked their first points of the campaign last time out and will look for further improvement as they host reigning premiers Deloraine.
St Pats have the bye.
