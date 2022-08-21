Monday will mark the end of an era for Launceston doughnut lovers with the departure of beloved doughnut food truck The Candy Van.
While the truck will hit up Perth and Launceston one last time, it will be departing Northern Tasmania later this week. In its absence, Launceston doughnut enthusiasts will have to keep an eye out for a visit from the Candy Van in Hobart.
While the van's second-last trading day, Sunday, was cold and drizzly, loyal customers lined up outside the van stationed in South Launceston on Howick Street, to have one last sweet treat. Mother and daughter Karen and Phoebe said they had visited the van before but when they saw the food truck was leaving, they knew they had to hit it up one more time.
"We really enjoy their doughnuts. There isn't much like it here," Ms MacFarland said.
Doughnut maker and former MONA pastry chef Nathan Imber founded the Candy Van Business in 2018 and said he has enjoyed being able to create new doughnut flavours.
He said he also enjoyed getting to know the locals in Northern Tasmania. According to their social media page, The Candy Van will be relocating to Adelaide.
In 2018 Mr Imber decided to buy an old, antique van, got a "cool paint job done on it and just started taking it out."
When chatting with The Examiner in 2021, Mr Imber said after he took the van out for the first time, the doughnuts left such an impression on the public that the next night a crowd of over a hundred people lined up waiting for the van to open.
He had said his end goal was to have "a heap of trucks around the country".
"Hospitality is a bit of a rough industry so I want to be able to look after people too and give them opportunities that they otherwise wouldn't get working in a restaurant or bakery," Mr Imber said.
The van had moved from traditional doughnut rings in 2021 to their "snack packs", which contains five small doughnuts with toppings like banoffee, strawberries or specials like Caramilk and Ferrero Roche.
Monday will be the last day of trading.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
