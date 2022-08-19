The Examiner
Tasmania Police respond to allegedly violent teenage girl onboard Jetstar flight

Bec Pridham
By Bec Pridham
Updated August 19 2022 - 10:30am, first published 10:15am
Flight cancelled after passenger allegedly injured Jetstar staff

Tasmania Police have responded to a teenage girl who allegedly assaulted two crew members while onboard a Jetstar flight.

