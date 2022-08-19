Flight cancelled after passenger allegedly injured Jetstar staff

Tasmania Police have responded to a teenage girl who allegedly assaulted two crew members while onboard a Jetstar flight.
The two crew members went to the Launceston General Hospital, where they were both treated for minor injuries and discharged shortly after.
Police and Ambulance took the 16-year-old girl to the LGH, where she was admitted for treatment.
The flight, which was scheduled to return to Brisbane, has been cancelled.
