Tassie footy champion, dairy farmer becomes reality TV star

Lochie Dornauf's sparkling resume just keeps growing.
A third-generation dairy farmer who dominated NTFA footy before a short stint in local government, the 31-year-old is now a TV star as well.
The charismatic Dornauf is the only Tasmanian featured in the second season of Channel Nine reality show The Summit.
He joins 13 other Australian trekkers - including actors, singers and sport stars - who will battle a 180-kilometre mountain hike in New Zealand.
Those who successfully navigate the show's "unexpected alliances" and "shocking betrayals" to reach the top within 15 days will get to keep their share of a $1 million prize pool.
Dornauf will have plenty of Tasmanians cheering him on when the first episode airs on May 12.
This includes his former fellow councillors at Meander Valley Council, who knew he had had participated in "some sort of competition" late last year.
"He was very 'mum' about it when he came back - he obviously couldn't say whether he won the dollars or didn't win the dollars," mayor Wayne Johnston said.
"We wish him well - Lochie was always a councillor and a person who's full of confidence so I'm sure he had fun making it."
Cr Johnston said a public holiday in the Meander Valley should Dornauf conquer the summit was unlikely, but didn't rule it out.
"We're backing him, but I'd have to talk to general manager about a public holiday I'm sure."
Should he make it to the top, Dornauf and his partner will put the prizemoney towards a house and a wedding.
He said he hoped his farming background and political experience would help him counter the show's physical and social challenges.
"I feel like I'm a chameleon of sorts in terms of my personality," Dornauf said.
"I'm 100 per cent me, but I can tone that down or build up depending on the situation. I hope to just blend myself into how they are and match who they are to build trust."
Dornauf led Deloraine Football Club to its first premiership in 41 years in 2020's COVID-affected NTFA Shield.
It was his first grand final win in 12 attempts.
