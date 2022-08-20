Tasmanian music lovers have a unique chance to be a part of one of the state's most sought-after cultural events this year, with single concert tickets now available for the Tasmanian Chamber Music Festival.
The festival, which sold out completely in 2017, 2018 and 2019 before being cancelled due to COVID in 2020 and 2021, has an increased overall capacity this year.
TCMF Director Allanah Dopson said the additional single tickets were a welcome by-product of the need to re-structure the festival to uphold social distancing practices.
"The true magic of the Tasmanian Chamber Music Festival lies in its intimacy, with people being able to share a unique experience with the artists as well as other likeminded individuals," Ms Dopson said.
"With a desire to ensure a level of social distancing within venues, we decided to run back-to-back programs to ensure we could meet demand for the festival without compromising the intimacy of performances.
"As such, we've effectively doubled the capacity of the festival, meaning we can offer more opportunities for people who can't commit to the full three-day experience to get a taste of what makes the festival so special."
Ms Dopson said single tickets were available for three of the festival's six concerts, with artists including Piers Lane, Goldner String Quartet, Erin Helyard and David Greco.
"It's very exciting to be able to offer Tasmanians tickets to see acclaimed ensemble Goldner String Quartet performing with one of Australia's most revered classical musicians, Piers Lane," she said.
"Another festival highlight will be the performance of duo Erin Helyard and David Greco performing the two great song cycles of Schubert in Longford's Christ Church, which is an absolutely majestic venue when lit by candlelight at night.
Dr Erin Helyard will be playing a very special Graf Fortepiano being brought over especially for the festival from the Australian National University's remarkable instrument collection.
"We're also offering single tickets to the festival's closing performance by Piers Lane at Westbury's Town Hall, which is followed by a gala lunch at the remarkable Culzean Gardens filled with fine food and discussion with the festival's artists," Ms Dopson said.
"Many smaller towns across the state have had a hard time of it over the past 12 months, with lower-than-normal visitation numbers due to border closures affecting local businesses," she said.
"We're hoping that our patrons will be enticed to spend some more time discovering the charms of Westbury themselves after the performances have concluded."
Single concert tickets for the Tasmanian Chamber Music Festival are available at www.taschamberfestival.com.au or by calling Theatre North Box Office on 6331 0052.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
