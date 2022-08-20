The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Tasmanian Chamber Musical Festival comes to town in October

Nikita McGuire
By Nikita McGuire
August 20 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Christ Church at Longford. Picture: Mel de Ruyter.

Tasmanian music lovers have a unique chance to be a part of one of the state's most sought-after cultural events this year, with single concert tickets now available for the Tasmanian Chamber Music Festival.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nikita McGuire

Nikita McGuire

Journalist

Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.