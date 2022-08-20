News agencies in Deloraine and Devonportand a petrol station in Sassafras were the subject of alleged robberies in the early hours of Saturday morning, as part of an alleged crime spree which happened across the state.
A statement from Tasmania police said they were seeking information in relation to several offences committed between Hobart and Devonport, and said a number of incidents happened at Deloraine, East Devonport and Sassafras.
Police said two Mercedes GLC250 SUVs were involved in the alleged incidents and that the vehicles had been recovered by police.
Co-owner of the East Devonport News and Lotto, Samantha Bell, said the alleged incident occurred about 4.30am in the morning and that she had captured it on CCTV footage.
Ms Bell said that the footage showed five people, who were well covered up with hoodies, face coverings and gloves entering the store
"A vehicle reversed and ram-raided through the front doors of the store. They subsequently ran into the store and attempted to break into our cigarette cabinets.
"They did manage to break into a couple of the drawers and stole some cigarettes and took off."
Ms Bell said she was currently in the process of stocktaking to ascertain how much the value of stolen cigarettes equated to but estimated value was around $10,000.
She said the offenders didn't get away with much, compared to the amount of damage that had occurred to the newsagency.
"The builders are at the front building a doorway and block it all in at the moment. We still have the cost of replacing the whole front because the doors are on the ground.
"The large window needs replacing as well as all the concrete supports that have been crushed as well as the out of stock that was lost from the damage," she said.
Ms Bell said they were possibly looking at reopening on Monday morning and described the incident as gut wrenching.
"It just feels very personal when you're a small business. You put a lot of hard work into it. I had some of the workers turn up in tears, they put their heart and soul into it as well.
"The community's been absolutely fantastic with outpouring of help and sorrow, they are devastated as well for their local shop.
"To have all that taken away even though it might only be down for a few days. Here and there, but it's still very devastating.
Krystel Middap, owner of the Deloraine Newsagency, said the incident that occurred at her shop was similar to the one in East Devonport.
"They couldn't get into our cabinets but they did take some jewellery and cash," she said.
Ms Middap said that it was too early to tell how much damage had occurred, and how much the value of the stolen goods were worth.
She said she felt upset and angry and also said it was hard to believe that someone would do that to her business.
"We've had a heap of support from the community, we just hope that will continue once we get back on our feet," she said.
Police said that the third business, United Service Station, Bass Highway Sassafras was the victim of an alleged incident when the assailants allegedly kicked the front door and stole a quantity of cigarettes.
Anyone with any information is encouraged to call police on 131444 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
