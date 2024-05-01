The Examiner
Tasmanian landlord killer loses complaint against prison service

Matt Maloney
Matt Maloney
Updated May 1 2024 - 5:53pm, first published 5:00pm
Stephen Russell claimed he was locked in a prison yard by correctional officers while inmates threw boiling water and urine at him.
Stephen Russell claimed he was locked in a prison yard by correctional officers while inmates threw boiling water and urine at him.

A Tasmanian murderer's anti-discrimination complaint against the state's prison system has been dismissed after he failed to provide sufficient evidence to support his claims.

Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

